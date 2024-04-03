Elsali Care Foundation Seeks Partnership To Support Individuals With Autism

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A group, the Elsali Care Foundation, has called for collaboration from all Nigerians to help create a world where every individual with autism can thrive.

The call was made in a statement signed by the Founder of the Foundation, Goodnews Agadah, to mark the World Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday.

Agada noted that to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with autism, all hands must be on deck, adding that the Foundation is ready to collaborate with individuals and organisations to ensure a better life for individuals with autism.

“But we cannot achieve this transformation alone. We call upon all stakeholders – individuals, communities, private corporations, and governments – to join us in this noble cause with Elsali Care Foundation. Together, we can break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a world where every individual with autism can thrive.

“We, Elsali Care Foundation, are open to partnerships and collaborations with private, corporate, and governmental entities. Whether it’s through sponsoring inclusive education programs, creating employment opportunities, or funding research initiatives, your support can make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with autism.

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of our movement. Whether you have a few hours to spare or a lifetime of dedication to offer, your passion and commitment can help us create a more inclusive and compassionate world for individuals with autism,” she said.

She added that as the world marks the Autism Awareness Day, Nigerians should recommit themselves to the vision of a world where every individual, regardless of neurodiversity, has the opportunity to thrive.

“Let us embrace empathy, foster understanding, and celebrate the unique contributions of individuals with autism. Together, with Elsali Care Foundation, we can weave a tapestry of inclusivity, where every thread shines brightly, and every color is celebrated,” she said.

THE WHISTLER reports that the World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day annually on April 2, encouraging Member States of the United Nations to take measures to raise awareness about autistic individuals throughout the world.