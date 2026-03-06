Ebonyi Boundary Dispute: Nwifuru Constitutes Demarcation Committee

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ebonyi State Government has constituted a 19-member Committee to carry out the demarcation of the disputed boundary between Okporojo and Amasiri Communities.

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru announced this shortly after an expanded security council meeting held at the Old Government House, Abakaliki.

The Governor said the demarcation has become expedient since the two parties had signed an agreement to that effect.

The committee is headed by the State Commissioner for Border and Conflict Resolution, Prof. Paul Nwobashi.

Members include, Surveyor General of the State; Commissioner for Lands and survey; Commissioner for primary and Secondary Education; Chairmen of Traditional Rulers Council in the thirteen Local Government Areas; Dr. Boniface Chima, while Chief Sunday Oyibe is to serve as the Secretary.

According to the Governor, the Council also resolved that the curfew imposed on Amasiri Community should remain in force until the severed heads of the victims of Okporojo killings are recovered.

“The Council has also directed that all the shrines and deities in Amasiri clan be destroyed and stakeholders of the area are under obligation to show the State Government and security agencies the locations of the shrines” , the Governor said.

The expanded Security meeting was attended by heads of security agencies, Traditional Rulers, Elder’s Council and stakeholders of Okporojo, Amasiri, Akpoha and Afikpo.

Recall that at least four persons were beheaded in Oso Edda community, Edda local government area of Ebonyi state, following an attack by suspected warlords linked to a long-standing communal dispute with the neighbouring Amasiri community in Afikpo local government area in January, 2026.

The two communities have been embroiled in a protracted land conflict spanning several decades, a crisis that has resulted in the loss of numerous lives and destruction of property valued at billions of naira, despite repeated peace interventions by successive state governments.

The latest violence reportedly occurred when suspected warlords invaded one of the villages in Oso Edda, killing and beheading four residents.

The attackers were said to have taken away the severed heads of the victims after the assault.

Several other residents sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack, while a number of indigenous people of the community were allegedly abducted and remain missing.

