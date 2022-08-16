Ebonyi Records First Case Of Monkey Pox

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh
monkeypox

Ebonyi State has recorded the first case of monkey pox, the state commissioner for health, Dr Daniel Umezuruike, said Monday.

With the record, Ebonyi State becomes the 19th state in Nigeria to record the outbreak.

Dr Daniel Umezuruike told newsmen that the case involved a thirty-two-year old man who recently visited River State.

The patient developed symptoms of monkey pox on his return to Abakaliki, the commissioner said.

He further stated that the victim is a native of Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, but resides in Abakaliki.

According to him, he has been receiving treatment at an isolation centre located at the Unity Square, Abakaliki.

“Thirty-two suspected cases are being monitored while seven contacts with the index case had been enlisted for tracing,” the commissioner revealed.

He called on the people of the state to be cautious, and ‘apply safety precautions as transmissions can occur through human to human as well as animal to man’.

