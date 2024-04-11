Officer Killed As Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Checkpoint, Burn Vehicle

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Abakaliki on Thursday and killed a policeman.

The police spokesman in Ebonyi State, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack and said the gunmen also set the police van on the spot ablaze.

Advertisement

“It happened early on Thursday morning. I have been trying to get the details of what happened, but one police officer was killed and a vehicle was burnt.

“More details will be made available soon,’’ he said.

Recall that on March 8, some gunmen attacked a police checkpoint at Ebiya Bridge along the Hilltop area of Ebonyi Local Government area of Ebonyi State.

Six policemen were reportedly brutally murdered, and two girls suspected to be civilians were said to have been killed during the violent attack.