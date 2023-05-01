Ebonyi Workers Get N10,000 Each As Exit Package From Gov Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has approved an exit package of N10,000 each for Ebonyi State workers.

Umahi made the disclosure on Monday in Abakaliki at the 2023 Workers Day celebration with the theme: “Workers’ Rights and Socio-economic Justice”.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kelechi Igwe, the governor said: “The exit package is also for local government workers, and that shall be added in their May salaries.

“My administration has made government-worker friendliness possible. Our relationship with civil servants has been cordial.

‘In my eight years in office, we can say that we have created over 65,000 direct and indirect jobs for the people.

“We have created four more federal institutions – David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport and Isu College of Education.”

The governor said that the creations meant more income tax from both federal employees and state employees to the state government, improved welfare of the people, more funds to the economy and increased commercial activities in Ebonyi.

Umahi said that he understood the significance of the 2023 Workers Day celebration all over the world.

“It reminds us of the ugly past where workers were dehumanised and their rights and freedom denied them,” he said.

Professor Oguguo Egwu, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said that there was the need for the government to engage more teachers, medical doctors and nurses.

Egwu said that engaging more teachers in the state public and secondary schools would go along way in enhancing quality of education.

“I commend the governor on efforts to renovate the state health facilities.

“We, therefore, urge the governor to engage more doctors and nurses to achieve more in healthcare delivery.

“We also need enhancement of workers’ welfare package.

“Your excellency, we ask you to look deep into your good heart and, in liaison with your successor, design a take-home package that will be unique to Ebonyi workers,” the NLC chairman said.

Mr Jenifer Nwafor, Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, also congratulated the workers, and pledged continued cordial relationship with the workers.