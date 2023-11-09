Economic Challenges Offer Opportunities For Visionary Nigerians- Varsity Pro-chancellor

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Pro-chancellor and Governing Council Chairman of KolaDaisi University, Remi Babalola, has stated that Nigeria’s challenging economy offers up numerous vistas for Nigerians with vision and resilience.

Babalola who stated this while addressing the graduates at the 3rd convocation ceremony of the University, said that Nigeria promises a future of exciting and infinite possibilities for those who are ready to play their parts.

The erstwhile Minister of State for Finance and immediate past Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, while congratulating the graduates, urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the University wherever they would choose to be, having been found worthy in character.

He told the graduates that their tenacity, hard-work, resilience and competitive spirit to break new grounds and win will be tested in the next phase of their life outside the academic environment.

Babalola noted that the University Council in collaboration with the Management was focused on achieving excellence in key areas of the Institution so as to transform the University community into a more conducive environment for learning and creative thinking in order to facilitate the realization of the University’s vision, mission and set objectives.

He challenged the graduates to put their skills into action and not just their degree certificate, assuring that their aspirations in life will come through if they would make certain sacrifices to push through boundaries on their path.

He stressed the need for them to keep evolving by continuously learning and that having educated their mind and stretched their mental capacity to solve problems for the good of the society, they had become one of society’s positive change agents.

“Life always gives us two choices: Evolve or Repeat. I charge you to keep evolving by continuously learning.

“You have educated your mind and stretched your mental capacity to solve problems for the good of the society. In doing so, you become one of society’s positive change agents,” he said.

He advised the graduates not to stop dreaming about the audacious future they were aiming to achieve as he hoped to see them in high places before long.

“I urge you never to stop dreaming about the audacious future you strive to achieve. I cannot wait to see you in high places soon,” he added.

The convocation was attended by the University Chancellor and Founder, Bashorun Kola Daisi, members of the University’s Board of Trustees and the Governing Council, the convocation Guest Speaker and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Julius Okojie among other dignitaries and invited guests.