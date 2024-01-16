Education Perm Sec, Walson-Jack Assumes Duty, Pledges Reward For Excellence

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, has pledged reward for excellence for the staff members of the ministry.

The permanent secretary who was speaking during her assumption of office on Tuesday, however, urged the staff members to be committed to doing the right thing at all times.

Advertisement

Walson-Jack pledged to encourage excellence and meritocracy and ensure high levels of staff motivation, adding that a robust performance-driven rewards and recognition system will be established in the ministry.

“We must adhere to the principles of truth, honesty, fairness and justice in our operations. To this end, as your leader and the chief accounting officer of the ministry, I pledge always to uphold the truth. I shall be honest with you all the time. I shall always endeavour to do right to all men and women without fear or favour,” she said.

She further expressed excitement at resuming office at the Ministry of Education, one of the ministries, which she said has a nationwide mandate to prescribe and maintain uniform education standards throughout the country.

“In line with the strategic plan, we should aim to improve the quality of public service delivery, providing a more lasting trajectory for the country’s progressive development.

Advertisement

“The six priority areas of the Plan include the acceleration of capacity building and Talent Management, Institutionalization of the Performance Management System, Improvement of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, Institutionalization of Innovation in the Public Service Digitalization, and Staff Welfare,” she said.

The permanent secretary who was received by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, (DOOPS), Alh. Zubairu Abdullahi and all other directors at the ministry, expressed gratitude to the warm welcome extended to her.

“It is a profound honour to step into the role of Permanent Secretary continuing the legacy of distinguished predecessors who have devoted themselves to our nation’s service within this Ministry Among the illustrious individuals who have graced this position,” she said.

Walson-Jack who was First appointed as a Permanent Secretary in 2017 by then President Muhammadu Buhari, has also serve as a Permanent Secretary in the Service Welfare Office of the Office of the Head Of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Federal Ministries of Power, and Water Resources, and Sanitation.