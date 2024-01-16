Benue Man Arrested For Attempting To Sell 8-Year-Old Son For N20m

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, have foiled an attempt by one Mr Chinana Solomon Telpesa Tali to sell his eight-year-old son (Ushafa Chiana Tali) for N20m.

Tali was arrested alongside his accomplice, Pius Aondoakaa.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Mr Olusola Odumosu, while addressing journalists on Tuesday that the child trafficking suspects were arrested after being lured to Abuja from Benue.

Odumosu said that the plot unfolded when a tip-off alerted authorities to the father’s intention to trade his son for N20 million.

According to the commandant, Aondoakaa, seeking a higher bid, rejected an initial offer of Twelve Million Naira and insisted on N12 Million for the “He-goat” (boy child).

Ushafa, the eight-year-old victim, revealed during interrogation that he is the fourth child of the accused father.

Tali, 42, and 29-year-old Aondoakaa from R.C.M Abeda Mbadyul village, Logo LGA of Benue State. They were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

Odumosu said, “We have re-doubled our efforts to reduce crime in the FCT to the barest minimum. To this end the FCT Commands’ ardent and astute intelligence personnel in their proactive engagements in the month of January, 2024, intercepted a father who conspired with another to trade an eight (8) years old boy who he claimed to be his child for the sum of Twenty (20) Million in the FCT.

“Following a tip-off, the suspects were immediately placed under surveillance. One of the suspects Pius Aondoakaa in a quest for a higher bid rejected the sum of Twelve (12) Million Naira and was looking for Twenty (20) Million Naira for a “He-goat” meaning a boy child.

“He also offered a “she-goat” (i.e. girl child) for Fifteen (15) Million Naira. Pius claimed to have a boy child for sale and that the father of the boy wants to use the proceeas of the sale to take care of his other children.

In view of this, the acclaimed father of the boy, Mr. China Telpesa Solomon Tali was lured to Abuja on the 10th January, 2024 by the FCT Intelligence Personnel who posed as a buyer and agreed on the terms to buy and pay the sum of Twenty Million Naira (#20,000,000).

“He was received at a garden with his son by the undercover personnel who posed as the buyer. The transaction was concluded for the sum of twenty million naira after which officers moved in and arrested the father – Mr. Chinana Solomon Telpesa Tali, male, 42 years old of Logo LGA, of Benue State and recovered the little Eight (8) year old boy by name Ushafa Chiana Tali. That was how the poor boy was rescued from the ignoble and inhuman conduct of the so-called father.

“The suspect Pius Aondoakaa, male, 29 years old, Logo LGA of Benue State who had connived with father of the boy was also arrested on the 12th January, 2024. Both suspects are Tiv by tribe and from a village called R.C.M Abeda Mbadyul in Logo LGA.

“However, the duo will be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation, prosecution and reunite the innocent boy back with his mother.

The unsuspecting boy – Ushafa Chiana Tali who upon interogation claimed to be the fourth child of the father.”

While speaking with THE WHISTLER, Tali who is a father of six, said he decided to sell his son to get money to feed his other children, blaming hardship for his crime.

” It is because of hardship and no money so l needed to find a way to train my other children,” Tali said.



NAPTIP Senior Intelligence Assistant, Mrs Chinere Oseafiama, assured that the case will be thoroughly investigated for appropriately actions.

“We are happy for what the NSCDC has done and we are assuring that NAPTIP will do the needful and get back to the public with a positive report regarding the case,” Oseafiama said.

In a related incident, the FCT-NSCDC also arrested a 23-year-old man named Yakubu Mati on January 11, 2024, for the vandalism of armored cables along the IDU Metro Railway Lines. The suspect, caught in possession of tools used for the act, will however be arraigned in court.

The FCT-NSCDC issued a stern warning to criminals, emphasizing that there is no room for vandals or any criminal activities within the metropolitan city, while reaffirming its commitment to apprehending perpetrators and ensuring justice prevails.