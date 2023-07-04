EFCC Arraigns Man Over Inheritance Scam in Maiduguri

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Isyaku Ibrahim, also known as Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim, was on Monday arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, over an inheritance scam.

Ibrahim was arraigned before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on one count amended charge of criminal misappropriation to the tune of twelve million Naira.

According to EFCC, Ibrahim committed the offence sometime between 2014 and 2019 at Jajere Baga Road, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Commission noted that the suspect was entrusted with some properties belonging to Muhammad Ishiyaku (now deceased) for him to oversee.

The properties include: three houses, two fenced lands; one of which have seven shops, two bread factories, One open land, two tanker trucks and one big installed generator valued in the sum of N12,000,000.00.

However, Ibrahim criminally misappropriated the said amount for his personal use, to the detriment of the family members of the deceased.

EFCC said based on this, he has committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 308 and 309 of the Penal Code Law of Borno State (Cap. 102 Vol. 3 of 1994) respectively.

The defendant however pleaded “not guilty” to the charge preferred against him.

The counsel for the prosecution, S.O Saka asked the court to remand Ibrahim in prison custody and fix a date for trial.

The sitting judge, Justice Fadawu, thereafter, remanded the defendant and adjourned the sitting till July 12, 2023, for the commencement of trial.