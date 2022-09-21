EFCC Clears Air On Justice Ita Mbaba

Nigeria
By Munyal Mamunyi Salami

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday cleared the air over the controversy surrounding the investigation of Justice Ita Mbaba of the Court of  Appeal, Kano.

This follows the rumour circulated on social media that the judge is under investigation by the Commission. 

In a statement which was made available to THE WHISTLER, the commission stated that its attention was drawn “to some reports  in the Social Media,  alleging that its operatives,  in the Kano Zonal Command,  ‘invaded’ the residence  of the  Presiding Justice of the Court of  Appeal,  Kano Division, Honourable Justice Ita Mbaba, located on Sheik Yusuf Adam Game street, off Race Cross Road, Nassarawa Government Reservation Area, Kano.”

According to EFCC, operatives of the Commission had visited the property housing residence of Hon. Justice Mbaba, during a property verification exercise.

The statement said this was due to a subsisting matter involving the owner of the property.

The Commission however clarified further that there was no truth, linkage or  nexus with any investigation of the Honourable Justice of the Court of Appeal.

It added that, “Available facts showed that  Hon. Justice Mbaba is not the owner of the property and could, therefore, not be the subject of any investigation by the Commission.  

“We wish to restate that  Hon. Justice Ita Mbaba is not under  any investigation by the EFCC.  

“The Commission holds the Judiciary in optimum respect and will do nothing to embarrass any officer of the court.”
                                                           

