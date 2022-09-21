EFCC Clears Air On Justice Ita Mbaba

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday cleared the air over the controversy surrounding the investigation of Justice Ita Mbaba of the Court of Appeal, Kano.

This follows the rumour circulated on social media that the judge is under investigation by the Commission.

In a statement which was made available to THE WHISTLER, the commission stated that its attention was drawn “to some reports in the Social Media, alleging that its operatives, in the Kano Zonal Command, ‘invaded’ the residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Honourable Justice Ita Mbaba, located on Sheik Yusuf Adam Game street, off Race Cross Road, Nassarawa Government Reservation Area, Kano.”

According to EFCC, operatives of the Commission had visited the property housing residence of Hon. Justice Mbaba, during a property verification exercise.

The statement said this was due to a subsisting matter involving the owner of the property.

The Commission however clarified further that there was no truth, linkage or nexus with any investigation of the Honourable Justice of the Court of Appeal.

It added that, “Available facts showed that Hon. Justice Mbaba is not the owner of the property and could, therefore, not be the subject of any investigation by the Commission.

“We wish to restate that Hon. Justice Ita Mbaba is not under any investigation by the EFCC.

“The Commission holds the Judiciary in optimum respect and will do nothing to embarrass any officer of the court.”

