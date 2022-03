The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, said it has granted bail to the immediate-past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

The commission’s Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency had arrested Obiano at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while trying to flee the country after handing over power to his successor.

More details to follow…