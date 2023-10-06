EFCC, NJI, Stakeholders Seek Legislation On Unexplained Wealth In Nigeria

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, National Judicial Institute, NJI, and other stakeholders in the anti-graft war, have called for a robust, globally-acceptable legislation to tackle the issue of unexplained wealth in Nigeria.

The call was made in a communique issued at the end of the 5th EFCC-NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Justices and Judges at the NJI, Jabi, Abuja.

Advertisement

It highlighted that, “there is an urgent need to enact legislation to address the issue of possession of unexplained wealth or assets.”

Wahab Shittu, SAN, one of the speakers particularly pointed out that, “Unlike what obtains in other territories like the United States of America, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Kenya, Nigeria is yet to enact a law to address the issue of unexplained wealth.

“In Nigeria, the issue of unexplained wealth has long been a cause of worry. Luxurious lives and lavish possessions that seem at odds with declared salaries have prompted inquiries regarding the sources of such wealth.”

In tackling the menace, the Workshop called on the National Assembly to come up with legislation against it.

Advertisement

Concerns pertaining to the development of a comprehensive WhistleBlower and Witness Protection Act to aid the investigation and prosecution of corruption cases by relevant agencies, was also raised among others.