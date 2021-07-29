EFCC Recovers N5.4bn Misappropriated NHIS Fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has so far recovered about N5.4bn misappropriated in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The Executive Secretary of NHIS, Muhammad Nasir Sambo, disclosed this during a visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to him, the amount recovered is just a part of the total N12.085bn that has been trapped by past leaders of the scheme.

He said, “In total, the EFCC has been able to recover about N5.4bn for us out of the N12.085b that has been trapped; this is a monumental achievement and that is why we will ensure that we remain good partners to the EFCC.

“I assure you that every kobo recovered will be judiciously utilized.”

Sambo, speaking further said that the NHIS is currently working on the reforms, which include the recruitment of health professionals to enhance the capacity of the Scheme to respond to the yearning of subscribers and other stakeholders in the sector.

The Executive Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was represented by the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, in his remark said that the Commission was ready to work with the NHIS in achieving universal health coverage.

According to him, the Commission will not relent on its efforts to see that each and every kobo that is lost is recovered for the benefit of the country.

“The EFCC has no choice but to work with you, to make you succeed.

“We will always see to it that the investigation that we are doing, we will continue with it; we are happy that it is yielding results and all the monies or funds that are recovered are being put to good use,” he said.