EFCC Releases Suspended AGF Ahmed Idris On Bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, from custody on bail terms.

The EFCC spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to THE WHISTLER that the AGF was released on Wednesday night.

Recall that two weeks ago, THE WHISTLER reported that Idris was arrested on the 16th of May in connection with an alleged fraud totalling about N80 billion.

Since his arrest, Idris has been in EFCC custody until his release on Wednesday night.

A video posted on Facebook by his relative shows Idris when he reunited with friends and family.