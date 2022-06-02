US Governor Decries ‘Senseless Act Of Violence’ As Another Gunman Kills 4

Kevin Stitt, Governor of Oklahoma, United States has described as “senseless”, the killing of 4 people in his state due to a shooting by a gunman.

The shooter also died in the process following a tip off to the police.

“What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured.

“I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation,” Stitt tweeted on Thursday.

The Tulsa police explained that the mass shooting happened at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus.

“We now have 5 dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus.

“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” the police said while failing to disclose the identity of the shooter.

Recall that about 21 persons were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas, on May 25.

Gun crime is one of the problems the US is facing and President Joe Biden administration is seeing how it can overcome it by leveraging on the US congress to pass new laws on gun sales among others.

According to a White House statement, “Congress needs to do its job by passing this Budget and other essential legislation to reduce gun crime, including legislation to require background checks for all gun sales, ensure that no terrorist can buy a weapon in the United States, ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, repeal gun manufacturers’ protection from liability, and ban ghost guns.”