Eight Arrested During Cult Initiation In Enugu
Eight male suspects have been arrested during a cult initiation at a forest at Obinagu in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.
This was disclosed by the state police command in a release by its public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, which was made available to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.
According to Ndukwe, “Police operatives serving in Udi Police Division of the command, with the assistance from personnel of the neighbourhood watch group, on 12/03/2023, at about 1.30pm, arrested eight male suspects while others escaped during a cult initiation in a forest at Obinagu in Udi Local Government Area.”
He gave the names of the suspects as Igwe Joseph, 34; Nze Kingsley, 33; Emmanuel Egbu, 37; Akachukwu Davidson, 24; Nnamani Collins, 40; Onaga Linus, 28; Eze Chinaza, 29, and Mkpadi Joseph, 27.
Items recovered from them, according to Ndukwe, include seven expended cartridges, an ENTRACO-branded mini bus, four tricycles and several empty cartons of Squadron drink used for the initiation. He added that suspects were being interrogated after which they would be charged to court.