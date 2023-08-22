Suspected IPOB Member Killed, Two Others Arrested During Attack On Military Base In Owerri

Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze have foiled an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) on its men in Owerri.

The suspects at Ukwuorji, along Owerri-Onitsha expressway attacked the troops but the superior fire power of the army neutralized the assailants.

According to the Director, Army Public Relation Office, Onyema Nwachukwu, the army recovered a vehicle, a phone, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm Special Ammunition and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition and a machete.

He said, “Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, operating in 82 Division Nigerian Army, Area of Responsibility have foiled an attack by Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) on its Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

“The Irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023, but met their waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops. The troops neutralized one of the fighters, while 2 others were arrested, as others fled.

“Items recovered at the scene of the shootout, include one vehicle, one mobile phone, one machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm Special Ammunition and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition.”