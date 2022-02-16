Ekiti 2022: INEC Calls For Public Scrutiny Of Candidates’ Particulars

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has invited the public to scrutinize the particulars of candidates contesting the June 18, 2022, Ekiti State governorship election.

This followed the publication of the candidates’ names and particulars at the state and local government offices of INEC in the state.

INEC urged members of the public to make sure to approach the federal, state, or FCT high court to institute a lawsuit against any of the candidates found to have submitted false to the electoral body, as required by section 31(4) of the Electoral Act.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said the candidates’ particulars were made public “in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which provides that the Commission shall within 7 days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidates, publish it in the constituency where the candidates intend to contest the election.”

The candidates whose names were published are those who emerged as the flagbearers of their respective parties during the recently conducted governorship primaries.