Ekiti Gov Poll: SDP Candidate Segun Oni Still In Race-Aide

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Ekiti Stste, Segun Oni, has described as lie a letter in circulation that he has withdrawn from today’s election.

The spokesman for Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Moses Jolayemi, who spoke on behalf of Oni on Saturday said the SDP candidate is still in the race.

He described the letter of withdrawal purportedly from Oni as a “sign of mental illness by those behind it.”

He said the letter was the “last lie” from his political enemies who have no meaningful and good intentions for the state.

A copy of the withdrawal letter sighted by our correspondent dated June 17, 2020 was purportedly signed by Oni but his media aide urged the electorate to ignore it.

He said, “It is madness to say Engr Segun Oni has withdrawn from today’s election.

“This is the last phase of their madness. I am urging the people of the state to ignore the said letter.

“If it is the will of God, Oni will win the election today but if it is not, those people will die with their madness. Our people should disregard the statement as the handwork of the mad people.”