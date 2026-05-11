Tinubu Supporters Launch Campaign To Showcase Achievements

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A pro-President Bola Tinubu group, Relax Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria, has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at promoting the achievements of the Tinubu administration across the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the Director General of the group, Mr. Bala Ahmed, said the movement was created to raise awareness about the administration’s policies and achievements.

Ahmed described the initiative as “not a slogan but a visionary movement,” adding that its mission was “to create awareness of the numerous achievements of Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to ensure that Nigerians everywhere understand the depth of transformation currently unfolding.”

He said the group would soon launch a brochure titled “Navigating the Future with Renewed Hope,” which he described as a compilation of 301 verifiable achievements recorded by the Tinubu administration in two and a half years.

“This brochure is not just another publication; it is a monumental record of 301 verifiable achievements of Mr. President in just two and a half years,” Ahmed said.

“It is a testament to performance, resilience, and visionary leadership. Every page tells a story of progress, every section highlights a milestone, and together, they show us a picture of a Nigeria steadily rising to greatness.”

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According to him, the brochure will be formally launched at the Presidential Villa in the coming weeks, with plans to distribute millions of copies free of charge nationwide.

Ahmed said the materials would be distributed across airports, schools, hospitals, offices, hotels, libraries, banks, churches, mosques, markets, parks, transport hubs and other public places.

“This brochure will be everywhere, because the achievements of Mr. President deserve to be seen everywhere,” he said.

The group also unveiled two additional publicity materials, including an A4 achievement envelope and a table-top calendar highlighting achievements across 12 sectors.

Ahmed said the materials formed part of a broader communication campaign designed to showcase the administration’s performance.

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“Together, these three initiatives form a powerful communication tool, that will be launched in the coming weeks, and with them, Nigerians will surely see that President Tinubu has been the best-performing leader Nigeria has ever produced,” he stated.

The group also unveiled its Abuja head office, which Ahmed said would coordinate nationwide campaigns and distribution activities.

“This headquarters will serve as the nerve center of our visionary movement, a hub for coordination, innovation, and outreach,” he said.

“From here, our dedicated team will drive nationwide awareness campaigns, manage distribution of our initiatives, and ensure that every Nigerian, from the grassroots to the urban elite, feels the impact of renewed hope.”

Ahmed added, “It is not yet Uhuru, but with trust and patriotism, Nigerians will get to the place of Eldorado.”