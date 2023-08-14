Ekpa Threatens Shell, Other Oil Companies In South-East, Says Monday Sit-At-Home Continues

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened oil companies in the south eastern region of the country, insisting that the Monday sit at home persists.

Advertisement

This is against the earlier efforts by the leadership of IPOB that shared flyers and posters announcing the end of Monday sit-at-home and issuing punishment to those enforcing it.

However, Ekpa in video posted on his social handle Twitter said they have not called off the Monday sit at home.

He said, “This particular message goes to the oil-producing companies operating within Biafra territory, from Shell down to the lowest. Our attention has been drawn to the fact that the expelled criminals in the Biafra movement are still collecting letters and this letter is being circulated to oil companies in Biafra land that there is nothing like sit-at-home.

“I want to put it as a warning to every oil-producing company, in Biafra territory, the only government that is operational, functional and that is legit and to which Biafra people are loyal is the Biafra Government in Exile of which I am the prime minister.

“We have not called off any sit-at-home, we have not cancelled the sit-at-home. We have not got our freedom. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not been released, the demands in the letter we wrote to you people have not been met.

Advertisement

“So, if anybody comes to you to tell you that the sit-at-home has been cancelled and you start operation, I swear with the spirit of those that died in the 60’s that from that day, you will not be able to produce any oil or explore any oil in Biafra.”