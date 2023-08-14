Technical Education Board Launches Online Programme For Conversion Of HND To Bsc

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has launched an online programme that allows Higher National Diploma holders to convert their degrees to Bachelor’s Degrees, with foreign accredited universities, in one year.

This was revealed in a statement by the NBTS Head of Media, Fatima Abubakar, which was made available to the press in Abuja on Monday.

Abubakar stated that the creation of the programme was necessary to bring an end to the many challenges which HND holders face including getting mobilized for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and trying to pursue Master’s degrees among others.

The statement read in part, “Attempts in the past to get the National Universities Commission to approve a two-year Master of Technology for HND holders in some polytechnics did not see the light of the day.

“Many times, HND Holders are forced to go for a one-year Postgraduate Diploma before they could be admitted into the Master’s Program in Universities.

”The disadvantage of the PGD is that holders who continue to do PhD and wish to migrate to a Nigerian University will always be queried to produce their first degree, even when they have doctorates.

”To end this unwarranted prejudice, NBTE has now created this progression pathway for HND holders. This can be accessed at https://topup.nbte.gov.ng.

“NBTE has now created a HND admission portal for use by all polytechnics. Only accredited programmes shall be visible on the portal and NYSC shall have viewing rights to know admitted candidates to be mobilised.

“This will hopefully bring an end to illegal HND admissions of unaccredited programmes and at the same time ensure carrying capacities are adhered to for quality assurance.

“Finally, the board wishes to appeal to Mr. President to please sign the bill removing the HND-BSc Dichotomy in the public service as passed by the last National Assembly.

”This is to end the unjust and undeserved discrimination against graduates of the polytechnic system.”