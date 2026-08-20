El-Rufai Abandoned Kanu, Now Stands Alone, Says Brother

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has told former Kaduna State governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Nasir El-Rufai, that he would have received greater solidarity if he had stood with his brother during his travails.

Prince Emmanuel made the remark on Thursday while reacting to the prolonged detention of El-Rufai, who has been in the custody of the Federal Government for several months following his arrest and prosecution.

The former Kaduna governor is facing trial over alleged corruption during his tenure in office.

He was also charged over an alleged attempt to wiretap the telephone of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

Reacting to El-Rufai’s situation on Thursday, Prince Emmanuel expressed sympathy for the former governor but drew a parallel between his current ordeal and the prolonged legal battles involving Nnamdi Kanu.

He argued that the situation should serve as a reminder that injustice can affect anyone, regardless of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

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According to him, the support that El-Rufai may be seeking now could have been available to him if he and others had rallied behind Kanu when the IPOB leader was challenging the government.

Addressing El-Rufai directly, Prince Emmanuel wrote, “Your Excellency,

“I’m truly sorry for what you’re experiencing.

“It mirrors what Mazi Nnamdi Kanu – my brother and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra — has gone through and is still going through.

“Had we rallied behind him when he spoke truth to power, perhaps the same solidarity would be here for you today.

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“This is a reminder that injustice has no tribe and no religion.

“What hurts you today, hurt others yesterday. May this be the moment we decide to stand together, for all.”

Kanu is serving a life sentence in Sokoto on terrorism-related charges.