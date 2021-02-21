El-Rufai Hands Over Kaduna To God As Bandits Raze Church, 2 Houses

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has handed over the safety of Kaduna State residents to God following a fresh bandits attack in the state on Sunday.

Some unknown gunmen had set ablaze the Holy Family Catholic Church and two other houses at Kikwari village in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Residents were said to have scampered to safety on receiving information about the bandits’ arrival to the community.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Aruwan said, “On getting to the location, the armed bandits set ablaze the place of worship and the two houses”.

The commissioner said Governor El-Rufai condemned the attack and sympathised with residents of the community.

Aruwan said the governor, “charged worshippers to remain strong in their faith and devotion, and see it as an act perpetrated by enemies of peace, humanity and diversity who will not succeed but will be defeated by the grace of God.”

El-Rufai also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess the damage done and take appropriate action.

He further assured resident that security agencies would sustain patrols in the area from henceforth.