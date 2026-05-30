Turaki-Led PDP Faction Ratifies Jonathan As Presidential Candidate

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The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki (SAN), on Saturday ratified former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, despite lingering questions over the party’s leadership structure and legitimacy.

Jonathan was absent from the brief ceremony held in Abuja, where his Certificate of Return was received on his behalf by former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana.

The ratification exercise lasted about 15 minutes and was conducted at a venue different from the A-Class Garden location earlier announced by the faction.

The motion for Jonathan’s ratification was moved by the Chairman of the faction’s Forum of State Chairmen, Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, and seconded by a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Sanusi Daggash.

Speaking after the ceremony, Turaki defended the actions of his group, insisting that the process was consistent with recent judicial pronouncements on the party’s leadership crisis.

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According to him, the Supreme Court judgment merely affirmed an earlier decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which he said addressed a leadership vacuum within the PDP.

Turaki maintained that the faction he leads emerged from decisions taken by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) in accordance with the PDP constitution.

He explained that the BoT acted on the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in constituting the Interim National Working Committee (NWC) currently under his leadership.

“So as far as we are concerned, it’s a process. INEC has been duly informed. INEC is aware of the convocation of the NEC meeting by members of the party.

“The chairman of INEC is a professor of law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. He wouldn’t need anybody to explain the content and impact of the various judgments of the courts for him.

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“We are confident that things will be done properly and as soon as possible,” Turaki said.

He further argued that party leaders who gathered to ratify Jonathan’s candidacy acted within the bounds of the law.

But the development has continued to generate mixed reactions among political observers, given the deep divisions and competing leadership claims within the PDP.

While some analysts believe Jonathan’s emergence could help strengthen the party’s prospects in governorship and National Assembly elections, others question the viability of a presidential bid on a platform whose leadership remains the subject of intense dispute.

Critics also argue that it is unlikely that Jonathan would commit to a presidential contest under circumstances where the legitimacy of the party’s structures is yet to be conclusively settled.