Driver Dies As SUV Somersaults Multiple Times In Lagos

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A driver has died after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) lost control and overturned several times along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in Lagos.

The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Charity Bus Stop, inward Iyana Isolo, according to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq.

The agency said preliminary findings showed that the Honda Pilot SUV suddenly veered out of control before overturning multiple times and coming to a stop.

The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the driver’s immediate death. The victim became trapped inside the mangled wreckage of the vehicle.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) involved in the incident suddenly lost control, causing it to overturn multiple times before coming to a devastating halt. The sheer magnitude of the impact led to the instantaneous death of the driver, whose body became trapped within the severely mangled remains of the vehicle,” the statement said.

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LASTMA officials, who were carrying out traffic monitoring and management duties in the Iyana Isolo area at the time of the incident, responded swiftly to the emergency.

The officers, working alongside personnel of the Mosafejo Police Division, successfully extricated the deceased from the wreckage while managing traffic flow and preventing secondary accidents along the busy corridor.

Following the recovery operation, officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) evacuated the remains to a public mortuary in line with established public health procedures.

The wrecked Honda Pilot SUV was subsequently handed over to officers of the Mosafejo Police Division, who have commenced investigations to determine the immediate and remote causes of the accident.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sadness over the loss of life and extended condolences to the deceased’s family.

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He urged motorists across Lagos State to exercise caution while driving, obey speed limits and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, particularly during late-night and early-morning journeys when visibility, alertness and reaction times may be reduced.

Bakare-Oki also warned against reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, excessive speeding and other traffic violations that could lead to avoidable tragedies on the roads.

“Motorists are strongly urged to eschew reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, excessive speeding and every form of traffic infraction capable of precipitating avoidable tragedies on our roads,” he said.

“The sanctity and preservation of human life must remain paramount in the conduct of every road user. No journey is so urgent as to justify compromising safety.”

Saturday’s incident occurred just 10 days after a dispatch rider was killed by a trailer at the Ilupeju Bypass.

It was gathered that the tragic crash happened after the dispatch rider reportedly engaged in a struggle for right of way with a commercial minibus. In the process, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a moving articulated trailer along the busy Ilupeju corridor. The impact of the collision caused severe injuries, leading to the rider’s instant death at the scene.