Election Cases: Lawyers To Sue APC, Gombe Gov For ‘Refusing To Pay N40m Legal Fees’

A law firm known as Steel Attorneys, Abuja, has threatened to sue Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, for allegedly refusing to pay its lawyers N40 million in professional fees.

The firm alleged that its lawyers helped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governor win several election cases instituted by the People’s Democratic party (PDP).

Some of the cases went up to higher courts.

In the letter signed by Marshal Abubakar and made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday, the governor was accused of ignoring several letters requesting the payment.

According to Abubakar, the APC wrote to the firm allegedly stating, “kindly note that Muhammed Inuwa shall be responsible for the payment of your professional fees.”

The lawyer urged the governor to mandate the payment or face court action.

The letter partly reads, “Your Excellency,RE: LETTER OF ENGAGEMENT TO REPRESENT THE ALL-PROGRESSIVES AND FINAL LETTER OF DEMAND TO PAY THE NEGOTIATED FORTY MILLION NAIRA (40,000,000,00) ONLY BEING PAYMENT FOR PROFESSIONAL FEES IN THE ABOVE REFERENCED CASE.

“As your Excellency is no doubt aware, it’s over a year and three months since you briefed us and fourteen months since we effectively and successfully represented and defended your interest in the above referenced suit and appeal.

“Your Excellency, its over 450 days since we, as diligent labourers completed our job but without our just wage, we had pleaded and supplicated for it.

“Severally, we informed you and your aides of pressing needs and challenges we are facing yet we have been ignored, leading to untold inconveniences, hardship and unjust depravation to us.

“Upon failing to accede to this request three days from date of receipt of this correspondence, we shall, without further recourse to you approach a court of competent jurisdiction for redress.”