ELECTION: Fire Service Steps Up Response To Attacks On INEC, Deploys Trucks To States

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, (FFS), Engr Jaji O. Abdulganiy, has revealed plans to step up response to arson attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the general election.

Abdulganiyu held a brainstorming session with top management of the service with the aim to prevent destruction of election materials as the nation prepares for the forthcoming national and state elections

Speaking during a press conference at the Federal Fire Service headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja, Abdulganiyu noted that recent repeated arson attacks on INEC offices across the country necessitated the brainstorming session.

INEC had reported that it suffered over 50 attacks on its facilities across 15 states since 2019.

Abdulganiyu said, “The recent fire attacks on INEC offices and personnel nationwide have heightened the need for this brainstorming session. It is essential that we come up with solutions to these problems to ensure the safety of INEC infrastructure, personnel, and the integrity of the electoral process.

“This brainstorming session will provide an opportunity to have a robust engagement, drawing from your resources and experience, strategies, and stratagem. By coming together to brainstorm, we can create a safe and more secure environment to forestall future attacks on INEC infrastructures, and personnel and to safeguard the electoral process from political hoodlums and enemies of the state, who now use fire attacks as a tool to frustrate INEC in the discharge of her statutory mandate.

“We must ensure that our resources are properly allocated and be prepared to respond to any potential fire-related issues that may arise. I am confident that with the hard work and dedication of my officers and men of the Federal Fire Service, we will be able to ensure the safety of polling units, wards, local government, and state collation centers, as well as provide a secure environment for citizens to cast their votes.”

He added that the Service has set up a comprehensive fire safety plan to ensure that citizens feel safe before, during, and after the general election

The strategy includes increased fire safety inspection, fire prevention and protection measures, and increased presence of fire personnel in areas prone to fire outbreaks.

“Fire personnel will be on standby to respond to any fire incidents that may occur during and after the election,

“Fire safety education and awareness campaigns will also be conducted to ensure that citizens are well-informed on fire safety measures and protocols, and

“The Federal Fire Service will work closely with local fire departments and other emergency services to ensure that all fire incidents are dealt with swiftly and effectively,” said Abdulganiyu.

He further expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for extending unwavering support to the agency.

“This was demonstrated when the FFS received 8 state-of-the-art Fire Trucks, whilst expecting 15 Rapid Intervention Vehicles in the coming days. I am pleased to inform our audience that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has graciously approved with immediate effect the deployment of the trucks to the following states: 2 are to be deployed to Kano, and 1 each to Kwara, Oyo, Edo, and Lagos. This will go a long way to further strengthen our firefighting infrastructure across the country especially as the election draws closer.

Abdulganiyu frowned on the incessant attacks on firemen, “I am also using this medium to condemn any attacks on firefighters in the strongest possible terms. We will take appropriate action against the perpetrators of these attacks within the confines of the law. We will not tolerate any form of violence against those who risk their lives to protect us and our communities. We must ensure that our firefighters are safe and secure while they are on the job.”

He added, “I am convinced that with the crop of well-groomed fire officers gathered here today, the brainstorming session will produce a fire cover road map that would better secure Nigerians, INEC infrastructures, and personnel across the country, before, during, and after the forthcoming general election.”