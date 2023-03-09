INEC Cannot Be Trusted – Labour Party Fumes Over Postponement Of Governorship Polls

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed displeasure with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the postponement of the governorship elections.

LP National Chairman. Julius Abure, in a chat with newsmen on Thursday, said the conduct of INEC over the past week, particularly the postponement of the governorship polls, has eroded the confidence Nigerians have in the electoral process.

Recall that THE WHISTLER had exclusively reported how the electoral commission moved the guber polls initially scheduled for March 11 to March 18, 2023 due to its inability to promptly commence reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Reacting to the development, the LP National Chairman said it was malicious for INEC to have secured the judgement of the Court of Appeal granting it access to reconfigure BVAS machines on Wednesday when it had already planned to shift the elections by a week.

Abure said the electoral umpire cannot be trusted as it had earlier deceived Nigerians with the delay in uploading Presidential and National Assembly election results on its result viewing portal.

The chairman added that the LP is yet to be allowed access to electoral materials despite the judgement of the Appeal Court

He said, “Our major concern is that aspect (of the Appeal Court ruling) which granted INEC the opportunity not to allow us to inspect the BVAS. Our concern really stems from the fact that INEC these days is it to be trusted.

“INEC will make a promise from one side of the mouth and then swallow their vomit from the other.

“Recall that in 2019, INEC promised that it had a server only for those servers not to be available when litigants wanted to inspect the server that they claimed they had.

“INEC had gone out of their way to assure and reassure Nigerians, again and again, that election results will be uploaded from polling units to their server and that people are going to view these results from their server but you could see that when it was time for people to start uploading the results, INEC said it had a technical glitch even when they had explained to Nigerians that they had a backup that will roll off into work immediately when the main server had a technical issue.

“All of these brings us to the point that even though INEC had assured us and the courts in their counter affidavits to say that the records in the BVAS will be saved in their backend server we have our doubts because this is not the first time INEC will be telling us that they have a server, they will upload to their server and so on and so forth.

“But the Court in their wisdom has given them privilege and you can see, immediately they got that judgement yesterday, they shifted the elections.

“If they knew they were going to postpone the governorship election for a week why did they go to court to go and vary the order given to us to inspect materials?

“There was absolutely no need for it because one of the reasons they gave to the court was that if they allowed us to inspect the BVAS it would affect the timeline for the election but surprisingly, after getting the court to grant them the request to reconfigure the BVAS they immediately shifted the election.

“One had a lot of doubts about the patriotism, commitment, truthfulness and integrity of this INEC to do what is right.

“The way and manner they conducted the last election has completely destroyed the confidence which I had in INEC. Let’s see what stories they will come up with tomorrow.

“Since the court gave the order for INEC to allow us inspect materials, INEC has not allowed us.

“We’ve not been able to inspect, our lawyers have been going there every day, our technical experts have been going there on daily basis and we have not been allowed access.

“At times you begin to wonder whether this INEC is working for Nigerians or some persons somewhere.

“I’ll be sincere with you, if INEC says they are going to Lagos, I will go and look for them in Sokoto. We are ready for the elections but INEC is a law unto itself.”