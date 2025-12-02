Elumelu Cancels Annual Christmas All-White Party To Mourn Afriland Towers Fire Victims

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has cancelled his annual TOE All-White Party scheduled for December 23, dedicating the period instead to honouring the six staff members who lost their lives in the September fire at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos.

The tragic incident, which occurred in the high-rise commercial building, left the business community in shock after a fire outbreak claimed multiple lives and disrupted operations within the busy Lagos Island district.

Announcing the suspension of the event in a message shared via his Instagram story on Tuesday, Elumelu said he and his wife, Awele, made the “difficult decision” in light of the grief still lingering from the September tragedy.

He noted that the moment calls for “reflection and compassion,” stressing that the season will be devoted to remembering those who died.

“We’ve received so many messages from friends asking about our annual TOE All-White Party on 23rd December. Your excitement and tradition mean the world to us,” he wrote.

“However, due to the recent tragic fire incident that claimed precious lives, Awele and I have made the decision to cancel the party this year. This season will be dedicated to remembering, honouring, and holding space for those we lost. They remain forever in our hearts.”

Elumelu added that the popular event would resume next year, stating, “We look forward to opening our home to you again with love, laughter, and togetherness on 23rd December 2026 by God’s Grace.”

He expressed appreciation to friends and associates for their understanding and extended Christmas wishes to the public.

The billionaire businessman and philanthropist, who chairs Heirs Holdings and Transcorp and founded the Tony Elumelu Foundation, has been widely recognised for his influence and leadership. In 2020, he was named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Elumelu has been married to Dr. Awele Vivian Elumelu since 1993, and the couple is blessed with seven children.