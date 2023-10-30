Former Spanish FA President Who Kissed Female Player Suspended For 3 Years

Former President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales has been suspended from the game for three years by FIFA.

The ban follows his behaviour during the medal presentation award at 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Rubiales on August 20,2023 kissed star forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the award.

The former RFEF boss had in a statement downplayed his behavior and criticized his detractors as “idiots” and “stupid.”

He later apologized for his behaviour, adding that “neither party had bad intentions.”

In her response, Hermoso claimed there was no consent, and she felt “vulnerable and the victim of an assault.”

FIFA then suspended Rubiales for 90 days from all football-related activities.

Rubiales is also facing a legal case against him from the public prosecutor on the charges of sexual assault and coercion.

He could face more than five years in prison.