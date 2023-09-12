Mohbad: Davido, Olamide, Others React To 27-Year-Old Singer’s Death

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has sent shockwaves across the Nigerian music industry.

Advertisement

The singer died on Tuesday after visiting the hospital to treat an undisclosed illness, according to reports.

Mohbad reportedly passed out shortly after an injection was administered on him and unfortunately did not wake up.

Reacting to the sad news, many of the singer’s industry colleagues and other celebrities prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Afrobeats star, Davido, posted the singer’s picture on his Instagram story with a candle caption.

Rapper and music executive, Olamide posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “Damn ! Mohbad 💔 This life 🤦🏾‍♂…”

Advertisement

Similarly, Rapper MI Abaga posted, “RIP Mohbad 💔”

Rapper Lil Kesh posted, “I’m glad you left a mark before leaving, I love you too. Fly high MOHBAD❣🕊”

Singer Iyanya said, “RIP Mohbad 🕊your Journey on Earth will never be forgotten. May God receive you in His Holy Hands 🙏🏿🕊”

Singer Ckay posted, “no one should have to go through this…rip mohbad 🤍🕊”

Reacting also, Rapper BlaqBonez wrote, “RIP Mohbad, may you find peace 🕊🤍”

Advertisement

TV personality, Frank Edoho, posted “For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing! Rest in Peace, Mohbad!🙏🏾❤🙏🏾”

Reality TV star, Tacha, also reacted:, “MohBad!!! Life is just too short!!💔”