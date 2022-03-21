Emergency Meetings: Buhari Summons Gov Uzodimma, Power Minister, Economic Adviser

As insecurity persists amid lack of fuel and electricity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, and the Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Doyin Salami, to a meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the president’s spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu.

Shehu said in a statement on Monday, that the President is scheduled to meet separately with them Monday afternoon, adding that he would be briefed on the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy.

Shehu recalled that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

He pointed out that Buhari had also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologised to Nigerians and assured of quick relief to the situation.

The meeting had not begun at the time of filing this report.