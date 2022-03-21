Ex-Senate President Wabara Calls For Power Shift In Abia

Former Senate President, Dr. Adolphus Wabara, has advocated for power to his Ukwa clan of Abia State.

Ukwa clan is a community in Abia South where the incumbent governor comes from.

Wabara, a member of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party, advised his party to zone the govrrnorship ticket to his clan or to Abia North in the interest of peace.

He warned that the people may vote against the PDP in 2023 if it failed to cede its governorship ticket to his clan or to Abia North.

He suggested that if Ukwa clan should not be considered because it belongs to Abia South senatorial zone where power currently resides, “then power should move back to Abia North where it started from in 1999.”

Wabara specifically warned that any attempt to make another Ngwa man succeed the incumbent, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who is also an Ngwa man, would be counterproductive for PDP.

The former Senate president said anything short of allowing power to come to Ukwa or rotate back to Abia North in 2023 would spell doom for PDP.

He said,

” Zoning is an integral part of PDP. Abia PDP should learn from our national party and respect zoning.

” Our party shall not be doing the right thing at the centre and here somebody will be acting with impunity.

” No single person has the authority to decide the next governor of the state. The party caucus, elders and stakeholders will have to meet.

“Gov. Ikpeazu’s successor may be micro zoned to the Governor but that should only happen after the right thing has been done in line with the constitution of our great party which is micro zoning to Ukwa or Abia North.

” I’m saying this because of my love for our great party PDP which of course enjoys a large followership in Abia. But if the PDP leadership doesn’t do the right thing, the party will get a protest vote in 2023.

” Abia is not ready for Ngwa back to back thing. What they are doing now is exactly why PDP lost Plateau State to APC in 2015. Ukwa or Abia North should produce Ikpeazu’s successor.”

The immediate past governor of the state and senator representing Abia Central, Theodore Orji, had during a meeting of PDP stakeholders from the 17 local governments of the state declared his total support for power shift to Abia North.

Senator Orji warned that anybody working against power rotation arrangement which is in tandem with the Abia Charter of Equity would be embarking on a dangerous political voyage.

Despite several voices in favour of the power shift to Abia North in 2023, the Ngwa Council of Elders led by Dr. Max Nduaguibe, is, however, vehemently opposed to the agitation, insisting that the Ngwa clan in Abia Central will take over from Ikpeazu.

A number of PDP chieftains from Abia North have threatened that they would sabotage the party’s interest should PDP deny Abia North it’s governorship ticket in 2023.