Employ Nigerian Youths In Productive Sectors To Address Insecurity, Robinson Uwak Tells Tinubu, Governors

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has advised President Bola Tinubu and the governors of respective states to prioritise security which will attract investments that will improve the country’s economy.

Advertisement

The ex-lawmaker stated that the provisions of jobs for Nigerian youths and equipment for security agencies will aid in securing the country.

Uwak alerted government that the country was gradually descending into anarchy through the high rate of insecurity reported across the country.

“No nation attracts the needed investment and achieves the necessary growth and overall wellbeing of its citizens when swaths of its territory are under the control of criminal non-state actors.

“I am worried by the increasing descent to lawlessness and the turn into a failing state,” Uwak said in a statement, adding that security should be top priority of government.

He suggested that protection of lives and properties of the people, law and order should remain the objective of security agencies.

Advertisement

“There must be two approaches to solving the security challenges with soft approach, which is ensuring employment opportunities to the teeming youths in productive sectors and engaging all genuine grievances, and the hard approach would be the deployment of modern equipments to end the nefarious activities of non-state actors,” Uwak added.

But the ex-lawmaker further cautioned that the security strategy adopted by government or security agencies must not be used to witch hunt political opponents or protect the ruling elite.