Oyedepo’s Second Son Becomes National Youth Pastor Of Living Faith Church Worldwide

Pastor Isaac, the second biological son of the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has formally taken over as the national youth pastor, Youth Alive Fellowship(YAF) which is the youth arm of the church.

The YAF announced this on Sunday via its official Facebook page, adding the new youth pastor will take the youthful congregation to glorious heights.

“On the behalf of the Youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide, we say a big welcome to our National Youth Pastor, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo as he takes the Youth Alive Fellowship to the next levels of glory,” YAF posted.

Isaac took over from his predecessor, Pastor David Nwabueze who has been transferred to LFC Nasarawa state.

Isaac was ordained as Living Faith Church pastor by American preacher Kenneth Copeland in May 2007.

He has pastored the Winners Chapel International, South Africa, Maryland United States, Lokogoma, Abuja before he was redeployed to the headquarters Canaanland Ota.

He is married to Ayomitide Omogbadegun and they are blessed with children.

Isaac graduated from Oral Roberts University, US while his elder brother David Jnr currently serves as Resident Pastor of Faith Tabernacle, at the LFC Headquarters in Ota.