Canada Approved Mohbad’s Visa On Day He Died — Show Promoter

Prince George, a Canadian show promoter, has revealed that the late afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba known as Mohbad, tragically passed away on the very day his Canadian visa was granted.

George disclosed this during a candlelight procession held by Nigerians in Toronto, and Canada, where they gathered to pay their respects and honor the memory of the late Mohbad.

George stated that on the morning of the day the singer passed away, he sent a message to the late singer’s manager, notifying him that Mohbad’s visa had been approved.

“I had planned to surprise the late singer’s best friend, Bella Shmurda, during the latter’s show in Canada by bringing Mohbad to the show,” the singer and promoter said.

“I sent a message to Mohbad’s manager in the morning of the day he died to inform him that his visa had been approved, only to be told that Mohbad had died mysteriously”, he said.

Also, a visibly heartbroken Bella Shmurda was in attendance at the event, where he struggled to find the words to address the audience. He expressed that he was still deeply shocked by the loss of his friend.

He said, “This person is my brother, my guy, my best friend, you know? It’s so sad. This is someone I saw before I left Nigeria, only to be called two, three days later that he had died. Everything was so funny. Even my mum had to call and tell me not to come home.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with TVC, the late singer’s mother disclosed that Mohbad had promised to provide her with N5 million for her business on the very day he passed away.

She said, “I usually didn’t tell people I was Mohbad’s mother, because he was scared I might get kidnapped. I have spent just five months in the new house he rented for me, and he visited me three times before his demise. He took me out of where I was living before to Ikorodu (in Lagos). He said he wanted to be visiting me from time to time.

“He recently rented a space consisting of three shops for me, but I am yet to move there. He gave me money that I used to buy two big freezers and a big generator. The day he died, he promised to send me N5m, so I could buy goods for the shop.”

“Now, I am scared and I cannot go back to Ikorodu. I called someone to rent out the new shop to someone else, and give me the money. My son did not enjoy himself. He lived in fear.

“Whenever I visited him, he would be shaking his head. I even thought all those problems and attacks had stopped, but when they beat him again recently after he dropped his Extended Play album, I was shocked that those people hadn’t left him. He usually went to the police station to report, because I witnessed it twice.”