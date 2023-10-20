EndSARS Memorial: Mr Macaroni Calls For Unconditional Release Of Detained Protesters
Nigerian Skit-maker, Debo Adebowale, aka Mr Macaroni, on Friday, led the third #EndSARS memorial walk, calling for the unconditional release of detained protesters.
THE WHISTLER recalls that on October 20, 2020, unarmed protesters were reportedly fired at by men of the Nigerian Army while protesting against police brutality.
The memorial walk witnessed a number of people holding banners and singing solidarity songs in memory of those who lost their lives three years ago.
#EndSars ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/VxKhLdeWOm— MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) October 20, 2023
Mr Macaroni demanded the “unconditional release of all those who are still in prison.”
Speaking during the peaceful walk, he said, ”The peace walk is to honour all those that lost their lives on October 20, 2020. We’ve done that. We want to walk back but the police don’t want us to walk back. We don’t want to give them a reason or an excuse to fire at us. We’ve been on this for three years now and we know what they are capable of doing.
“I want to use this opportunity to call for the unconditional release of all those [protesters] that are still in prisons. There are still some protesters who have been in prison since 2020.
“Lawyers have been on the cases, different shouts every day but till now they are still there. We are using this walk to once again call on all those concerned to grant the unconditional release of all protesters that are still in prison.”