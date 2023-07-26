Engage in Rivalry, Get Sacked — Adeleke Tells Special Advisers, Ministry Heads

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has sternly warned his newly inaugurated special advisers against engaging in any form of rivalry in discharging their duties.

He warned that he will not tolerate corruption and incompetence as he vowed to also remove the heads of ministries and agencies that get themselves involved in rivalry and infighting.

Adeleke, while addressing the 47 appointees in Abere on Wednesday, said “You must be above board and dedicate your time to serving the people. I will demand observance of the rule of law and due process.”

He continued, “I will not tolerate infighting and rivalry among appointed officials. Commissioners and Special Advisers must work harmoniously.

“The boards and the management of agencies must maintain a cordial working environment to deliver on agency mandate. All parties must recognize the limit of their powers.

“Let me warn that any agency or ministry with relationship conflict will have their heads removed . We have many serious state matters to attend to. We will not waste the precious time of our people due to avoidable distractions.”

Among the Special Advisers are; Olawale Rasheed (Spokesperson/Special Adviser), Azeez Badmus (Information and Communication Technology), Moshood Yakubu (Transport), Dr. Adekunle Akindele- (Public Health), Moji Omisore (Rural & Community Development), Kamoru Ajisafe (Tax Matters), Ropo Oyewole (Legislative Matters), Emiola Fakeye (Investment), Bankol Omisore (SDGs) and Hashim Abioye (Legal Matters).