Enugu: Abducted Movie Stars Regain Freedom

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, Thursday, announced the release of their collegaues who were abducted at Ozalla, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State last Friday.

The abductees are Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Agbogidi.

A statement released by the Actors Guild of Nigeria on its official Instagram page said the movie stars were released unhurt and in healthy conditions.

The release read, “This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt.

“The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

“The president expressed our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.

“He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.”

Our correspondent reported that their abductors demanded $100,000 as ransom. It was not confirmed if the sum was paid before their release.

However, AGN President Emeka Rollas said the guild was only able to raise N1.2 million.

He posted in the buildup to their release that, “While talking to the abductors, we were trying to explain to them that we were putting some funds together, we were contributing. We said that we have about N1.2 million. And they started laughing at us.

“They started mocking us and saying, ‘all those your celebrities posting on Instagram, why haven’t they contributed?'”