Enugu Commissioners Have No Reason To Fail – Chief Ugwu

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The twenty-two commissioners appointed by Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State have no reasons to fall short of expectations.

Advertisement

Chief Hon James Ugwu, zonal secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, South-East, stated this in a chat with THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Tuesday.

Ugwu, a former chairman of Isi-Uzo and Udenu local government areas of the state, said the commissioners were ‘square pegs in square holes and have no reasons not to perform optimally’.

RELATED
Economy

Enugu: Banks Risk Being Sealed For Observing Sit-At-Home

Nigeria

Ekpa Threatens Shell, Other Oil Companies In South-East, Says Monday Sit-At-Home Continues

In his words, “The twenty-two commissioners that were assigned portfolios last week by Gov Mbah have no reasons to fail. They are square pegs in square holes. They should simply go through Gov Mbah’s campaign manifestoes to guide them towards service delivery.

“Mbah wants to develop the state. He has a social contract which he wants to actualise. The aggregated role of the commissioners is to enable the governor to fulfill this object. To me, Gov Mbah has made the best selection of his commissioners. The ball is in their court.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Gov Mbah assigned portfolios to his commissioners last week.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement