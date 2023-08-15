Enugu Commissioners Have No Reason To Fail – Chief Ugwu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The twenty-two commissioners appointed by Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State have no reasons to fall short of expectations.

Chief Hon James Ugwu, zonal secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, South-East, stated this in a chat with THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Tuesday.

Ugwu, a former chairman of Isi-Uzo and Udenu local government areas of the state, said the commissioners were ‘square pegs in square holes and have no reasons not to perform optimally’.

In his words, “The twenty-two commissioners that were assigned portfolios last week by Gov Mbah have no reasons to fail. They are square pegs in square holes. They should simply go through Gov Mbah’s campaign manifestoes to guide them towards service delivery.

“Mbah wants to develop the state. He has a social contract which he wants to actualise. The aggregated role of the commissioners is to enable the governor to fulfill this object. To me, Gov Mbah has made the best selection of his commissioners. The ball is in their court.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Gov Mbah assigned portfolios to his commissioners last week.