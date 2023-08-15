Dollar Crashes To N890 After CBN’s Threat To BDCs

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria threatened Bureau de Change operators over speculative activities, the apex bank may have started demanding operators to submit their operation license as well as other details relating to their operation permits for review.

Advertisement

A BDC operator who confided on THE WHISTLER told the website that the announcement by the acting Governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi has triggered panic across Lagos, Kano, Abuja and other states.

The CBN recently confirmed that there are 5,687 BDCs.

The naira closed N940 to the dollar on Monday but the currency gained N50 on Tuesday to trade at N890 per dollar.

The value of the naira has become a major concern for the Central Bank and President Bola Tinubu after it lost over 16 per cent of its value since it was floated in June.

Nigeria’s forex market has less liquidity than demand at the official window and the black market. But the case has become chronic in the black market where it is heading to N1000 per dollar.

Advertisement

But the CBN Governor said the bank does not believe the depreciation is driven by economics. He believes that speculators in the parallel are exploiting the system.

“If you look at the official market, you’ll find that that market has been fairly stable and the spreads of the difference have not fluctuated as much.

“Some of the plans and strategies, which I’m not at liberty to share with you, means sooner rather than later, the speculators should be careful because we believe the things we’re doing, when they come to fruition, may result in significant losses to them.”

A source who spoke to THE WHISTLER said BDC operators are holding several meetings over the remark made by the Acting CBN boss.

He said, “The dollar is losing against the naira. Yesterday we sold at N940 and today it has fallen to N915 per dollar. What the CBN governor said has caused serious panic in the market. In fact, BDCs have started holding a series of meetings over the matter.

Advertisement

“The CBN has called some BDC operators over the matter and this is causing panic. From Lagos to Abuja and Kano, operators are panicking. They told operators to submit their licence and other documents relating to transactions. “

Another BDC operator who does not want to be mentioned confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER saying, “The CBN asked some of us to bring our licence and it is like they want to start bidding for licences. Some of the licences of some operators have expired.”

When CBN began its reform of the foreign exchange market in June, the CBN eliminated the different windows and collapsed them into the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window.

The bank reintroduced the ‘Willing Buyer, Willing Seller’ model at the I&E window, where all eligible transactions can access foreign exchange at their preferred rates”.

The CBN has 43 items excluded from the official window which gives room for the players to source dollars from the black market to fund transactions for such items.

The BDCs were also not recognised as eligible to trade at the I&E window. In the first quarter of 2023, Nigerians imported five ineligible items worth N543bn.

Advertisement

The trades are funded through dollars bought at the unofficial market.