Enugu Community, Eha-Amufu, Decries Lack Of Relief Materials From Gov’t, NGOs

Displaced people of Eha Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State claim they have been abandoned by both state and federal governments.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, they alleged that they have not received any relief materials from government agencies and non-governmental organisations since their places came under siege by suspected Fulani herders.

Pastor Johnson Ede, a victim, said, “Since we ran away from our homes for safety, there has been no succour from any government agency. We have not seen the presence of the National Emergency Management Agency or that of the state. We don’t know what is happening.

“If it were in the North, relief materials would have flooded the affected areas. We don’t know if we are facing political problems as well. Nobody cares.”

Madam Anene Eze said, “I’m from Eboh, one of the affected villages. I was left with nothing after the attacks. The clothes I now wear were given to me by friends. Nothing like relief materials have come our way since we became displaced. Even the local government has shown no concerns.”

Theophilus Odo hails from Mgbuji, a village that was overrun by the attackers. He claims that lack of attention to the displaced people from the government might be politically motivated.

In his words, “The Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 elections in Enugu State is from Mgbuji. It is possible that we have become abandoned because of their belief that all of us belong to Labour. But they are wrong. I’m also surprised that organisations like the Red Cross Society have not come to our rescue.”

A native of one of the affected villages, on condition of anonymity, blamed even the political leaders of Eha-Amufu for doing less to salvage the ordeals of the victims of the mayhem.

He said, “Even if the state refuses to assist us, our political leaders have also abandoned us. Most of them don’t live in Eha-Amufu. Their relatives in the affected areas have also left the villages. This is why our leaders care less. I have not heard that they drew the attention of NGOs or churches to come to our aid.

“If they are serious, they should have used that media to showcase our condition to the world. But they too have shunned our place. It is sad indeed.”

Recall that Eha-Amufu has been under attack of late. The attack has claimed many lives, and displaced many natives of the affected villages, including Eboh and Mgbuji.