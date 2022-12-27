Movies The World Cannot Wait To Watch In 2023

The year 2022 has been rife with amazing international cinema. From the first quarter of the year till now Hollywood has not disappointed fans across the world with its numerous box-office smashing releases.

The big screen saw movies like The Woman King, Black Panther 2, Avatar:The way of water, Bullet Train and Top Gun: Maverick, to mention a few.

As the year draws to a close however, so does the thrill generated by these films as movie lovers shift their focus to next year’s releases.

Here are 10 of the biggest movies to look forward to in 2023:

Oppenheimer (July 21) starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt.



Wonka (December 15) starring Timothee Chalamet.

Killers of the Flower Moon (May) starring Leonardo DiCaprio.



Dune Part Two (November 3) starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya.



John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24) starring Keanu Reeves.



Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (March 31) starring Chris Pine.



The Little Mermaid (May 26) starring Halle Bailey.

Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning, Part One (July 14) starring Tom Cruise



Barbie (July 21) starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30) starring Harrison Ford.

Marvel Releases

Fans of the popular Marvel franchise were bombarded with content this year. From movies on the big screen, to series on streaming platform, Disney+, there was hardly a month this year when fans were left wanting. Movies like Black Panther 2, Thor: Love & Thunder, The Eternals, Morbius and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were all released this year; while series like Moon Knight, WandaVision, She-Hulk and What If.

For next year, new seasons for some of the series have already been confirmed like Moon Knight and What If, while the following movies have been announced with their release dates:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (February 17)



Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)



Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 (May 5)

The Marvels (July 28)