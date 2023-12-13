Enugu Community Invokes Deities Against Kidnappers

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Enugu-Ezike community in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Wednesday, invoked their deities and ancestors against perpetrators of criminal activities in the area.

Our correspondent reports that the Enugu-Ezike, known for herbal practices and traditional worships, recently became a home to criminals, including unknown gunmen, kidnappers, ritualists, and rapists.

Advertisement

The ritual was performed by one Igwe Stone who rained curses against those that made Enugu-Ezike, also known for palm-wine production, a dreaded place. The community constitutes the largest LGA in Enugu State. The invocation today also forbidded witchcraft, swindling, destiny snatching, etc.

The event was witnessed by a large turnout of natives. It was held at Orute roundabout, near the council headquarters.

Prominent natives of the multi-autonomous communities include Senator Ayogu Eze, Amb Fidel Ayogu, Chief Emeka Mama, Hon Simon Atigwe, and Hon Dennis Agbo.