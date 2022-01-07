Enugu CP Orders Deployment Of Personnel To Contain Insecurity, Kidnapping At Eha-Amufu

The commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, Mr Abubakar Lawal, Friday, ordered the deployment of police personnel at Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo LGA of the state following increasing cases of kidnapping and killings in the area.

The CP gave the order when he embarked on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the area.

The commissioner was on the visit alongside the commander of 82 Division Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Chris Ataki, and the state director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Enugu State, Mr Habu Daluwa.

The most troubled area, our correspondent gathered, is Ogbete-Mgbuji village in Eha-Amufu.

It was gathered that the wife and the daughter of a state commissioner’s brother were kidnapped during the yuletide. A source however said they had been released.

Before their kidnap, the area, which shares boundaries with Benue and Ebonyi states, has had cases of kidnapping and killing.

The Enugu State Police Command’s public relations officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, stated that, “The tour enabled the commissioner and other security chiefs to jointly assess and put in place immediate measures to avert further occurrences of the incidence and other heinous criminal acts allegedly perpetrated by miscreants suspected to have intruded the area from border communities in Benue State.”

He further stated that, “The on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the assailants, who are alleged to have intruded and attacked traders at Orie market in Ogbete-Mgbuji village on 06/01/2022 and also previously perpetrated acts of kidnapping and murder in other parts of Eha-Amufu community, revealed the murder of two unidentified persons, setting ablaze of a mini-bus, motorcycles, shops and the destruction of goods at the market.

“The commissioner, while describing the casualties and damages caused by the assailants as callous and unwarranted, ordered the immediate deployment of police operatives to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area, launch a thorough investigation to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incidents, and manhunt of the assailants.”

Ndukwe said the CP assured the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to contain the situation, while urging members of the community to remain law-abiding and support the police and other security operatives deployed to the area.