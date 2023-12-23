Enugu Guber: Edeoga Calls For Electoral Reforms, Accepts Court Verdict

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Edeoga/Nwokeabia Campaign Organisation, Friday, reacted to the judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Governorship Election in Enugu State which affirmed the election of Peoples Democratic Party’s Mr Peter Mba as Governor of the state.

The apex court affirmed Mba’s election, after dismissing Edeoga’s petitions as lacking credible evidence. Edeoga had alleged over-voting and forgery of the certificate of the National Youth Service Corps which Mba submitted to INEC.

George Ugwu, spokesman, Edeoga/Nwokeabia Campaign Organisation, in a statement entitled ‘our dream lives on’, stated that, “The Edeoga/Nwokeabia Campaign organization received with mixed feelings the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the petition of the Enugu State Chapter of the Labour Party and its candidate in the March 18, 2023 Governorship Election in the state, Hon Chijioke Edeoga.

“The journey which started over twenty months ago with the PDP primaries, found expression in Labour Party due to the dream and vision to change the narrative and move the state and by extension the country to a higher and better height.

“We disagree with the judgment of the court, but accept it being the highest court in the land.”

It ⁠enjoined all “to accept the judgement and remain peaceful and law abiding,” adding that ‘the dream lives on and our hope will never die.”

The organization added that, “To grow our democracy, we urge the National Assembly to overhaul the Electoral Act especially in resolving electoral challenges before swearing-in presumed winners.”

The body, however, wished Enugu State well under the administration of Governor Peter Ndubisi Mbah.