Man City Beat Fluminese To Win 2023 Club World Cup

Manchester City earned a 4-0 win over Fluminese to win the 2023 FIFA World Club Cup in Saudi Arabia.

It was an historic night for the treble winners and they swept the Brazilian team away in style.

Julian Alvarez opens the floodgate of goals in the first minute with a close range finish after Nathan Ake’s long range effort hit the post.

Fluminese’s Nino diverted Foden’s cross into his own net to make it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

Man City’s Rodri limped off with a knee injury in the second half.

Foden added the third goal in the 72nd minute finishing off a cross by Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez completed the rout two minutes from time to hand Man City their first-ever World Club Cup trophy.

Manchester City are now the first English team to win five trophies in a calendar year, adding it to their Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and the Uefa Super Cup triumph in a hugely successful year.

Guardiola has also become the first manager to win the FIFA Club World Cup with three different teams, having won it twice with Barcelona, once with Bayern Munich.

The Spanish gaffer has now won every trophy available at Manchester City to cement his place as the club’s greatest manager.