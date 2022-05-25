Enugu Guber: Peter Mba Likely To Emerge PDP Candidate As Two Aspirants Step Down

There are indications that Mr Peter Mba, from Owo in Nkanu East Local Government Area, will emerge the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Rumours, Wednesday morning, had it that the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, endorsed Mr Mba ahead of other aspirants, including the earlier favourite, Barr Chijioke Edeoga.

It was gathered that two aspirants, Chief Evarest Nnaji and Dr Ken Onoh, son of CC Onoh, former governor of the state, had stepped down for Mr Mba.

Onoh was quoted to have said, “I accept the wish of the governor which by every indication shows that he wants Mr Peter Mba to become his successor, and I thank HE Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi immensely and wish Mr Mba well in the government he will form in 2023.

“I also thank my supporters who should understand that the outcome is the will of God. Everyman is born with a destiny, and there is time to fufill every destiny. I thank you all.”

