JUST IN: ‘We’re Cruising To Victory’- Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Tells Supporters As Court Shifts Case By One Month

A ruling by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on an application filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been rescheduled for June 28 due to the presiding judge being “indisposed”.

The application, heard on May 18, wants Justice Binta Nyako to vacate several previous orders she made against him when he fled the country after a military invasion of his country home in Abia; and it was adjourned to May 26 for ruling.

Due to Kanu’s long absence from trial at the time( around 2017), the judge had revoked his bail, issued bench warrant against him while directing that the prosecution’s treasonable felony case against him should continue in his absence.

But his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has urged his supporters to exercise restrain, saying they have no reason to be agitated as the IPOB’ leader would be victorious in court.

After the judge denied Kanu bail on May 18 due to his inability to explain his absence from court, Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN had presented the 2019 application, praying for her to rule in his favor.

But the federal government had urged the judge to refuse the application for being an academic exercise since Kanu had already been apprehended by security agents.

The Judge then adjourned to May 26 for ruling and or for hearing on the FG’s case against Kanu.

But via his Facebook page on Wednesday, Ejiofor stated that he had received notification from the trial court that the matter will come on in June 28.

His statement partly reads:

“Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May, 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“According to the Registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June, 2022 for Ruling/Hearing.

“We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Also, please note that Justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory, it is only a matter of time.

“We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take it for granted.

“We shall continue to keep you all informed as events unfold.

“Thank you all and remain blessed, Ezigbo UmuChineke.

“We move!